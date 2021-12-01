'Here we goooo Jeremy Sarmeientoooo' - Brighton fans buzzing as 19-year-old attacker makes first Premier League start at West Ham

Jeremy Sarmiento will add energy and skill to the Brighton team

Sarmiento impressed as a late substitute in the 0-0 stalemate against Leeds last Saturday and the Ecuador international has been rewarded with a start at fourth placed West Ham.

Tariq Lamptey has dropped to the bench as Graham Potter continues to manage his minutes following a serious hamstring injury and Shane Duffy is also on the bench once more as Potter goes with a back fou of Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk and Marc Cucurella.

Neal Maupay - who came in for heavy criticism after missing chances against Leeds - retains his place in the team as does Jakub Moder who impressed in the midfield against the Whites.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Sarmiento, Maupay. Subs: Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lamptey, March, Steele, Duffy, Locadia, Burn, Gross.

David Moyes made changes from side that lost 2-1 to Man City on Sunday. Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen are in for Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio. Subs: Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Perkins, Diop, Kral.

How Albion fans reacted on social media:

Lamptey benched? Must have a knock

AdamdeSilver: I like it. Cos the plan B would be bring Lamptey on with the pace Thumbs up.

@JamManx: He can't play a full 90' even with a week's rest, and he played 70' just four days ago, and has another game in three days. Makes sense to rest him, and he could make a great sub, allowing him to sprint at a tired defence for twenty minutes?

@JNew20: We need our fans to chill on the Lamptey front. We play again in a couple of days, probably just keeping his legs fresh.

@lewishyam14: HERE WE GOOOOO JEREMY SARMIENTOOOO

@therichcutler: Sarmiento! Great stuff - all the best to the fella. C'mon!

@tonysimpson17 and why the hell do you keep playing Maunpay? he was utterly appalling on Saturday but yet keeps on and on making the starting 11, more missed chances coming up!!

@Erblat: Next year we will see in the main Brighton team Sarmiento and Caicedo. Hats of to you, Brighton.

@BurnsyF1: Decent and remember no boooooooimg tonight it makes us look a really tinpot club. Seeeeeagulls Blue heartBlue heart

@bhafcjosh: Oh my days Sarmiento is starting

@PennyACNHxo: Wheres Duffy stop benching him!!