'He's a really good player' - Ex-Arsenal and Everton hero lauds Brighton star as Tottenham transfer rumours intensify

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent Premier League season with the Seagulls, and has become a vital part of the Argentina squad that has reached Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final.
Mac Allister has bagged five Premier League goals in 14 games, and has featured five times in Qatar for La Albiceleste. He netted his first international goal in Argentina’s crucial 2-0 win over Poland in the final round of group stages.
The Sun has reported that the midfielder’s performances in Qatar have caught the eye of Spurs.
The Sun has claimed that Tottenham’s director of football Fabio Paratici has been given the green light to pursue Mac Allister, after manager Antonio Conte registered his interest.
Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said the Argentinian would improve Spurs’ midfielder, but the 52-year-old admitted Mac Allister’s arrival would be detrimental to former Brighton teammate Yves Bissouma.
He said: “He’s a really good player.
“There was a lot of talk about him before the World Cup anyway, but you can see what an impact he’s had on this Argentina midfield.
“He’s good on the ball, he’s smart, he’s a worker.
“But them signing another midfielder will make life very difficult for Yves Bissouma.
“He’s not getting into this side, and they’ve spent £25million on him. If Mac Allister comes in, then it’ll be interesting to see what happens with Bissouma.”