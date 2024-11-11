'He's alright' – Brighton and ex-Leeds ace dragged into David Coote suspension row

By Derren Howard
Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:38 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 17:46 BST

Referee David Coote has been suspended pending a full investigation

Referee David Coote has been suspended pending an investigation after a video was posted on social media which appears to show him using highly offensive language about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

It is unclear when the video was made or how it came into circulation, and it has not been verified.

In it, Coote is asked for his views on a Liverpool match where he has just been fourth official, and describes them as “s***”.

Referee David Coote has been suspended pending an investigation

Although he did have good words for ex-Liverpool and Leeds-born player James Milner, who joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2023. Coote allegedly said: "James Milner is all right, I get on with him. But my god…..” before another expletive laden rant at Klopp.

He then uses an offensive term to describe Klopp, and asked why he felt that way, Coote says the German had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown” and had accused him of lying.

“I have got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f****** arrogant, so I do my best not to speak to him,” Coote says.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited said in a statement: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

Klopp left Liverpool in the summer after almost a decade in charge. Coote was the official for the Reds’ most recent Premier League game – a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

It is understood Liverpool are aware of the video but in light of an investigation being launched do not feel it would be appropriate to comment.

