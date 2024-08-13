Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton duo ready to shine at Everton for Premier League opener

Brighton plan to hand Premier League debuts to Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh at Everton this Saturday.

Wieffer joined the Seagulls this summer for £25m from Feyenoord, while Minteh arrived for £30m from Newcastle after his impressive loan with Feyenoord last term.

Both players excelled in the Eredivisie under now Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who worked with the Albion pair at Feyenoord last season.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton has impressed in pre-season for the Seagulls after joining from Newcastle

Slot signed Wieffer from Excelsior for around £350,000 in 2021 and The Netherlands international went on to make 79 appearances, with nine goals and 11 assists from midfield. He was a key player for Slot’s team as they won the Eredivisie title in 2022-23 season.

"That he can make the step to the Premier League two years after he came from Excelsior, that's great for him,” Slot said last month to ViaPlay. “It's fantastic for him, but also for Feyenoord, because it's the biggest transfer in the club's history."

Minteh joined Feyenoord on loan from Newcastle for the 2023-24 campaign and after a slow start, the winger became a star performer for Slot. The Gambian made 27 appearances last term and scored 10 goals with six assists. “If you are that fast, it is a huge weapon. One action and he is gone, then you will not catch up with him again,” said Slot of Minteh last season.

Wieffer was linked with a move to Liverpool before joining Brighton last month, while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was desperate to keep Minteh at St James’ Park but the club were forced to sell for financial fair play reasons.

Both players have impressed in pre-season for the Seagulls and are set to play key roles for Fabian Hurzeler’s team at Goodison Park this Saturday.

Wieffer said: "I had two good seasons with Feyenoord. European football in Champions League and also national team as well. I have to take next step and Brighton is the perfect place to do that.

"You see a lot of players developing really well here. Playing style. A lot of Dutch people here to help me also. It's not the main thing I come here but it helps.

"They are doing much better. European football last season and we hope to get that [for next season] as well. A lot of injuries last season which was a bit of shame. I hope we can do better this season."

On Minteh at Feyenoord, Wieffer added: “A lot of progress. First half of the season – not playing that much. Second half he was amazing for Feyenoord. He's of course really fast. A lot of goals and assists. He's showing that now and it's a pleasure to play with him."

Albion boss Hurzeler, 31, will become the youngest ever Premier League manager as he takes his team Everton this week. The former St Pauli man has already made his mark on the team and his attacking style has seen Brighton score 14 goals from four pre-season matches.

Wieffer said: "It's how the players want to play as well. Until now, I really like it. The way he wants to play. He wants to play football with high pressure. I was used to that already so I like that."