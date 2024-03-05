Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton face a huge battle in many ways this Thursday as they head to Roma in the Europa League.

The Seagulls, who are competing in Europe for the first time in their history, travel to the Italian capital for the round of 16 first leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roma are one of the giants of European football and the Stadio Olimpico will likely provide a hostile setting for players and fans alike.

Roma's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been in fine form this season

Brighton have already proved their mettle in Europe as they came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Marseille in the Group stage and they also secured wins on their travels at AEK Athens and Ajax.

Those experiences will stand them in good stead as their Italian head coach prepares to face his good friend and Roma coach Daniele De Rossi.

One of De Zerbi’s best players this term has been defender Jan Paul van Hecke. The Netherlands youngster has established himself at the heart of the Seagulls defence, alongside skipper Lewis Dunk, and will likely be up against Roma's former Chelsea and Man United striker Romelu Lukaku, who has 25 goals in all-competitions this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a big striker and he’s won a lot of trophies,” said van Hecke to the Albion website. “But it’s good to play against the best so you can test yourself and I’m looking forward to it.”

The 23-year-old added: “When you watch the draw it feels a bit unreal sometimes to see Brighton drawn against Roma and yourself in it.

“It’s really special going to the Stadio Olimpico and it’s special for all of us. There are great stadiums [in the Europa League] and you play against great teams.

“I watched Roma’s game against Feyenoord because I’m from Holland and it was a good game to watch,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad