Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s academy star Jack Hinshelwood shines against Nottingham Forest

Many questioned Brighton’s decision to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour this summer but their reasons perhaps became clearer during their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Gilmour, 23, departed to the Serie A club for around £15m after joining Brighton from Chelsea for £7m in 2022. It seemed a serious blow for Brighton at the time, especially as they also sold veteran midfielder Pascal Gross for £6m to Borussia Dortmund and £25m new arrival Matt O’Riley sustained a nasty ankle injury on debut and is likely to be out until the new year at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step forward 19-year-old Jack Hinshelwood. The academy graduate impressed last season in his breakout campaign before a foot injury halted his progress – but he has come back even stronger this term.

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Nottingham Forest

Hinshelwood has been used as left back in the first four matches due to injuries to Pervis Estupinan and Ferdi Kadıoğlu but against Forest the versatile England under-21 international played in his more natural position of centre midfield.

It was a fiery clash against Forest as there were red cards for rival managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Fabian Hurzeler, following the dismissal of Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White. Both sides remain unbeaten, with nine points apiece from five games, after goals from Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck overturned Chris Wood’s early penalty, only for Ramon Sosa to equalise 20 minutes from time.

Hinshelwood received praise after the match with one Albion fan describing him as “Billy Gilmour but with goals”. It’s was Hinshelwood’s first strike of the season but his fourth Premier League goal for the club in total, having netted three last term against Brentford, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s frustrating we haven’t come away with three points,” Hinshelwood told Match of the Day 2. "We’ve gone down early and showed great character to get back into the game and be leading 2-1 at half-time.

“From that position, we need to stop dropping points at home and be more resilient and harder to beat if we can’t find that third goal. (It’s) just another frustrating day.

“We’re still happy we’re unbeaten but we know the last two games we could have had six points rather than two.”

Hinshelwood will hope to keep his place in the midfield this Saturday as they travel to fifth placed Chelsea, who impressed last Saturday with a 3-0 win at Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion assistant Andrew Crofts said: “I thought Jack was a real positive in midfield today. He’s such a top player to be able to play in lots of different positions as well as he does for someone so young. I’ve seen him play left-back, right-back and centre midfield and he plays so well in all those positions.”