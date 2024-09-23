'He's Billy Gilmour with goals' – Brighton latest gem has saved them millions ahead of Chelsea clash
Many questioned Brighton’s decision to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour this summer but their reasons perhaps became clearer during their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.
Gilmour, 23, departed to the Serie A club for around £15m after joining Brighton from Chelsea for £7m in 2022. It seemed a serious blow for Brighton at the time, especially as they also sold veteran midfielder Pascal Gross for £6m to Borussia Dortmund and £25m new arrival Matt O’Riley sustained a nasty ankle injury on debut and is likely to be out until the new year at least.
Step forward 19-year-old Jack Hinshelwood. The academy graduate impressed last season in his breakout campaign before a foot injury halted his progress – but he has come back even stronger this term.
Hinshelwood has been used as left back in the first four matches due to injuries to Pervis Estupinan and Ferdi Kadıoğlu but against Forest the versatile England under-21 international played in his more natural position of centre midfield.
It was a fiery clash against Forest as there were red cards for rival managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Fabian Hurzeler, following the dismissal of Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White. Both sides remain unbeaten, with nine points apiece from five games, after goals from Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck overturned Chris Wood’s early penalty, only for Ramon Sosa to equalise 20 minutes from time.
Hinshelwood received praise after the match with one Albion fan describing him as “Billy Gilmour but with goals”. It’s was Hinshelwood’s first strike of the season but his fourth Premier League goal for the club in total, having netted three last term against Brentford, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.
“It’s frustrating we haven’t come away with three points,” Hinshelwood told Match of the Day 2. "We’ve gone down early and showed great character to get back into the game and be leading 2-1 at half-time.
“From that position, we need to stop dropping points at home and be more resilient and harder to beat if we can’t find that third goal. (It’s) just another frustrating day.
“We’re still happy we’re unbeaten but we know the last two games we could have had six points rather than two.”
Hinshelwood will hope to keep his place in the midfield this Saturday as they travel to fifth placed Chelsea, who impressed last Saturday with a 3-0 win at Chelsea.
Albion assistant Andrew Crofts said: “I thought Jack was a real positive in midfield today. He’s such a top player to be able to play in lots of different positions as well as he does for someone so young. I’ve seen him play left-back, right-back and centre midfield and he plays so well in all those positions.”
