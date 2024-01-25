'He's in the building' - Chris Wilder's major transfer update for Sheffield United ahead of Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United are on the brink of landing more January signings ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with Brighton on Saturday.
United, who last week added striker Ben Brereton Díaz to their squad, are close to deals for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and Irish teenager Sam Curtis – who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Man United.
"We're close to getting a couple in, so fingers crossed they're happening as we speak," Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said. "I do believe our players want to see players through the door as well to boost their chances of getting results and having a successful second part of the season.”
Of Grbic, Wilder added: "Yeah, he is [undergoing a medical]. He's close, fingers crossed we can seal that deal."
And on Curtis, “Sam is in the building as well.” Wilder said with a smile. “He's a different type of player to the goalkeeper coming into the group as young player, an 18-year-old. We'll talk about those boys when we can officially talk about them but Sam's in the building as well."