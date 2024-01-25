'He's in the building' - Chris Wilder's major transfer update for Sheffield United ahead of Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are on the brink of landing more January signings ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with Brighton on Saturday.

United, who last week added striker Ben Brereton Díaz to their squad, are close to deals for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and Irish teenager Sam Curtis – who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Man United.

"We're close to getting a couple in, so fingers crossed they're happening as we speak," Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said. "I do believe our players want to see players through the door as well to boost their chances of getting results and having a successful second part of the season.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has added players to his squad this January

Of Grbic, Wilder added: "Yeah, he is [undergoing a medical]. He's close, fingers crossed we can seal that deal."