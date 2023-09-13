BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

'He's no Erling Haaland' – Ex-Man United defender slams Newcastle and explains how to stop Brighton striker Evan Ferguson

Former Man United defender Mikael Silvestre believes Erik ten Hag’s men should cope with the threat from Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson this Saturday, 3pm
By Derren Howard
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke after scoring the team's second goal against NewcastleEvan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke after scoring the team's second goal against Newcastle
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke after scoring the team's second goal against Newcastle

Ferguson, 18, has been in top form for Brighton and last time out against Newcastle he scored a hat-trick to help the Seagulls seal a 3-1 victory.

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League table and will travel to Old Trafford full of confidence to take on the Red Devils who have are 11th with two wins and two losses so far this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ferguson, who hopes to fit despite a knee issue, is earmarked as the main attacking threat and has been linked with high-profile moves to Tottenham, Man City and even United.

Most Popular

Silvestre feels Ferguson was given too much space by the Newcastle defenders and expects United to cope better with the prolific Ireland international.

‘I’ve watched his (Evan Ferguson) goals," said Silvestre to www.bettingexpert.com. “I think he was given a lot of freedom against Newcastle, so it’s important that United’s defenders are tight with him.”

“He’s not exactly Erling Håland, so it shouldn’t be a specific threat because United are at Old Trafford, and you have to be strong at home. Hopefully, Man Utd get their first clean sheet.”

Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedNewcastleErling HaalandSeagullsOld Trafford