'He's no Erling Haaland' – Ex-Man United defender slams Newcastle and explains how to stop Brighton striker Evan Ferguson
Ferguson, 18, has been in top form for Brighton and last time out against Newcastle he scored a hat-trick to help the Seagulls seal a 3-1 victory.
Brighton are sixth in the Premier League table and will travel to Old Trafford full of confidence to take on the Red Devils who have are 11th with two wins and two losses so far this term.
Ferguson, who hopes to fit despite a knee issue, is earmarked as the main attacking threat and has been linked with high-profile moves to Tottenham, Man City and even United.
Silvestre feels Ferguson was given too much space by the Newcastle defenders and expects United to cope better with the prolific Ireland international.
‘I’ve watched his (Evan Ferguson) goals," said Silvestre to www.bettingexpert.com. “I think he was given a lot of freedom against Newcastle, so it’s important that United’s defenders are tight with him.”
“He’s not exactly Erling Håland, so it shouldn’t be a specific threat because United are at Old Trafford, and you have to be strong at home. Hopefully, Man Utd get their first clean sheet.”