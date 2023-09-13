Former Man United defender Mikael Silvestre believes Erik ten Hag’s men should cope with the threat from Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson this Saturday, 3pm

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke after scoring the team's second goal against Newcastle

Ferguson, 18, has been in top form for Brighton and last time out against Newcastle he scored a hat-trick to help the Seagulls seal a 3-1 victory.

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League table and will travel to Old Trafford full of confidence to take on the Red Devils who have are 11th with two wins and two losses so far this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson, who hopes to fit despite a knee issue, is earmarked as the main attacking threat and has been linked with high-profile moves to Tottenham, Man City and even United.

Silvestre feels Ferguson was given too much space by the Newcastle defenders and expects United to cope better with the prolific Ireland international.

‘I’ve watched his (Evan Ferguson) goals," said Silvestre to www.bettingexpert.com. “I think he was given a lot of freedom against Newcastle, so it’s important that United’s defenders are tight with him.”