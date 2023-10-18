‘He’s on fire’ – Ex-Bayern boss hails Brighton fan favourite after impressing for Germany
The 32-year-old played 71 minutes on Saturday [October 14] as the Germans, who will host next summer’s UEFA European Championships, steamrolled the United States 3-1 at Rentschler Field in Hartford.
Ex-Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic scored early for the Americans, but Germany hit back with three unanswered goals from İlkay Gündoğan, Niclas Füllkrug and Jamal Musiala.
Groß then played the first 45 minutes of Germany’s 2-2 draw against Mexico in Philadelphia, which was played in the early hours of this [October 18] morning.
Antonio Rüdiger and Füllkrug scored for the four-time FIFA World Cup winners while Uriel Antuna and Érick Sánchez netted for Mexico.
Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann was delighted with Groß’s displays for Die Mannschaft, even going as far to say that the Albion ace was ‘on fire’ during the tour.
The former Bayern Munich boss said: “He has the glow in his eyes.
“For him, the national team is something special. He's on fire.
“Pascal is a very smart and intelligent footballer.
“He is brave and has a good counter-pressing. He can play many positions.”
Groß, who has now won three caps for his country, has scored 30 goals and provided 39 assists in 222 appearances for the Seagulls since his £3m move from FC Ingolstadt in May 2017.
Albion’s midfield maestro has scored three goals in eight games for Brighton this season.