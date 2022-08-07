'He's out' - Another attacking injury blow for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United ahead of Brighton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will taste the Premier League for the first time at Old Trafford today

Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved in Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday – but fellow striker Anthony Martial has been ruled out.

Ronaldo, 37, has only played 45 minutes of the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign and manager Erik ten Hag said “we will see Sunday” when asked if he could feature.

Martial is absent with a hamstring issue and Luke Shaw trained this week after missing last week’s friendly against Atletico Madrid through illness.

The France forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, has looked lively when deployed in the heart of attack during pre-season.

“Yes (he is out),” Ten Hag said. “It’s always difficult to say (the timescale). I hope not too long.”

Martial’s injury has underlined the lack of attacking options at United – an area Ten Hag said at the start of pre-season was one they hoped to improve.

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen could make their debuts.

Meanwhile, new arrival Levi Colwill could make his Brighton debut at Old Trafford.

The England Under-21 defender arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Friday as Marc Cucurella completed a move in the opposite direction.

Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav are also pushing for Albion debuts, while long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) is the only player unavailable to head coach Graham Potter.