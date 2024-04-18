'He's that good' - Transfer decision made on Brighton star who 'will play for England'
Rushworth, 22, has been excellent for the south Wales outfit and has featured in each League match this term since joining on a season loan last summer.
Swansea boss Luke Williams previously said he expected the England under-21 international to return for another year next season – but that has now changed.
"I think it's going to be difficult for us to get him back here," Williams said to BBC Wales. "I think it's likely that he will be playing in the big league or he will be in the shake-up for that. That's what I anticipate. He's excellent.
"If he has a terrible pre-season and it all goes wrong, he will always be welcome back. But I think it might be difficult because of the level he is at and how much demand there's going to be for him."
Rushworth joined Brighton in 2019 from Halifax Town and also had loans with Worthing, Walsall and Lincoln City. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.
At Swansea he worked with Gareth Southgate’s England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson. His fine form for the Swans and this link to the England camp has prompted speculation he could earn a surprise call-up for Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.
Williams added: "That's pretty good isn't it? He has been out there on the big stage and done it on the pitch. Everyone can see that. I think he will play for England – he is that good. It's not just about how good you are as a player, it's also the personality, and he is top.
"He will be the first to say that he has worked with the top goalkeeper coach in the country and it's been a really good experience for him as well.”
