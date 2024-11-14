'He's the man' – Former Brighton manager backed by club director after threat to quit

By Derren Howard
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:49 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 11:53 GMT
Roberto De Zerbi has had a fiery start to life in Marseille

Roberto De Zerbi has been backed by his bosses to succeed at Marseille despite his threat to walk away last weekend.

De Zerbi, 45, has guided Marseille to third in Ligue 1 after 11 matches, behind Monaco and leaders PSG.

The former Brighton head coach has though had his problems in the south of France and the Italian was fuming last week after Marseille lost 3-1 at home Auxerre.

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has guided Olympique Marseille to third in the division

De Zerbi, who often ruffled feathers during his time at Brighton, said he would "leave if he was the problem," and that he would cancel his contract as he "does not need the money."

However, Marseille director Medhi Benatia speaking, with RMC Sport, via Sport Witness, said: “He’s the man for the job, there’s no discussion. The confidence we have in him, I don’t even need to talk about it.”

Benatia then went on to explain De Zerbi’s outburst. “He told me: ‘If I’m the problem, don’t hesitate. I don’t need money.’

"When it comes to responsibility, he’s taken it. Roberto is excessive, compulsive and hot-headed. He’s a golden boy, he lives for football.”

Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome is one of the more lively venues in world football and adding De Zerbi to that mix was always going to be a combustible combination.

Benatia added: “He chose OM. When you know the character, you know he fits this city. It’s love, football, passion. [He calls me] sometimes at 11 pm, he tells me that he’s still in the office and that he’s going to sleep at the Commanderie [Marseille training centre].”

De Zerbi and Marseille return to to action after the international break at Lens and their next match at the home will be against second placed Monaco on December 1. Stand clear.

