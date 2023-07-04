Brighton and Hove Albion remain keen to sign Ajax’s £40m rated midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus, 22, has impressed for Ajax this season and has previously attracted the attention of Everton, Arsenal and Manchester United but Brighton are now in the running to sign the Ghana international.

Kudus is contracted to the Amsterdam club until June 2025 but is determined to leave this summer and rejected an offer of a new deal with Ajax. Last term he made 30 appearances in the Eredivisie and netted 11 goals with four assists. Kudus also made six outings in the Champions League, with four goals and two assists including strikes against Rangers, Liverpool and Napoli.

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to Brighton's midfield options ahead of the Europa League campaign

The 24-cap Ghana international has seven goals for his country and featured at the 2022 World Cup alongside Brighton’s flying full back Tariq Lamptey.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Mohammed Kudus deal, not changed at this stage. He’s on Brighton list since 10 days ago but it’s not close yet. #BHAFC. Kudus remain on Brighton list — also Calvin Bassey included as CB.”

Earlier Romano had tweeted: “Understand Mohammed Kudus is one of the top targets for Brighton this summer. He’s in the list, the interest is concrete. #BHAFC. Not an easy deal but Brighton like Kudus — no concrete talks with Chelsea. Brighton have not opened talks for Koopmeiners at this stage.”

Albion are keen to add to their midfield options as earlier this window Alexis Mac Allister moved to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, while Moises Caicedo remains on the cusp of an £80m transfer to Chelsea.