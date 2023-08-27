The 23-year-old joins the Hammers from Ajax for an undisclosed fee to become the club’s third signing of the summer transfer window.

He scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season, including goals against Liverpool and Napoli in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” Kudus told the club website.

Ghanaian midfielder #20 Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham from Ajax

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kudus has also earned 24 caps for Ghana on the international stage and featured for them in last year’s World Cup.

Manager David Moyes said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham.