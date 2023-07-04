A Former Brighton striker rarely given a chance for the Seagulls is on the brink of big money move – according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sweden international Viktor Gyökeres was excellent for Coventry City last season as his goals so nearly shot the Sky Blues to the Premier League.

Mark Robins’ Coventry team suffered a painful Wembley play-off final loss to Luton Town after an impressive season in the Championship. Ex-Brighton striker Gyökeres was a key part of their team as the 25-year-old fired 21 goals, with 10 assists from 46 outings in the second tier.

His form has attracted the attention of many Premier League clubs with Fulham, Everton, Wolves, West Ham and even Manchester United linked. But it appears Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have moved ahead in the race and are preparing a deal of around £20m.

Sweden's forward Viktor Gyokeres is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs and Sporting Lisbon after an impressive season with Coventry

Gyökeres spent three seasons at Brighton – having joined from F Brommapojkarna in 2018 – but was offered little chance to showcase his talent in the first team. The 6ft 2in striker had a loan at Swansea and then Coventry, before the Sky Blues made the deal permanent in 2021.

His career has taken off under Robins but it seems the Championship club are resigned to losing their star man, who has 14 caps and three goals for Sweden.