'His decision' - Roberto De Zerbi makes Levi Colwill transfer admission as Brighton fans send message to Chelsea loanee

Roberto De Zerbi has reiterated his desire to keep Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill at Brighton & Hove Albion next season – but the Italian admitted the decision ultimately rests with the defender and the Blues.
By Matt Pole
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:49 BST

The 20-year-old has played a key role in helping the Seagulls all-but deliver European football for the first time in their history.

The England under-21 international has made 20 senior appearances in all competitions for Albion this season, playing a grand total of 1,433 minutes.

The Brighton faithful made their feelings known towards Colwill following Sunday’s 3-1 home win over relegated Southampton, serenading the young defender with chants of ‘We want you to stay!’ after the final whistle.

Roberto De Zerbi has reiterated his desire to keep Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill at Brighton & Hove Albion next season – but the Italian admitted the decision ultimately rests with the defender and the Blues. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty ImagesRoberto De Zerbi has reiterated his desire to keep Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill at Brighton & Hove Albion next season – but the Italian admitted the decision ultimately rests with the defender and the Blues. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Reports suggest Colwill will be part of incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for next season and beyond.

But De Zerbi admitted he would love to see the young gun extend his stay on the south coast.

The Italian said: "I hope he can play with us also next year but it’s his decision and decision of Chelsea. I don’t know. We have to be ready to change some players but of course Levi is a top player for us."

