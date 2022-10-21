The Seagulls travel to City on Saturday looking to secure their first win under the Italian, and their first-ever Premier League victory at the Etihad.

The Blues, powered by Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland, sit second in the table on 23 points, six places and eight points ahead of Albion.

In the build up to the game, much has been said about the relationship between De Zerbi and Guardiola.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between the two sides. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The two were pictured having lunch together alongside Italian midfield hero Daniele De Rossi and former City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov nine days before the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss took the hotseat at the Amex.

The Italian then admitted, at his first Seagulls press conference, that he took advice from the ex-Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona manager and his assistant at City, Enzo Maresca, before accepting Albion’s job offer.

And, ahead of this Saturday's meeting at the Etihad, Guardiola extolled the virtues of the Brighton head coach and said De Zerbi’s ‘impact in England will be massive in the future’.

The Catalonian said: “We have seen each other two or three times, mainly talking about football. I'm really happy he is here; I saw the last two games and he is already playing the way he wants to play.

“His impact in England will be massive in the future.

“I congratulated him by phone when he was appointed. We haven't spoken since.

“He plays a different way to Italy, the clubs and national team. His Sassuolo team was an example, no matter the quality or investment, if you believe in something 100 per cent, the way your team plays, you can do it.

“In Brighton, he took over the team from [Graham] Potter who did an incredible job. They are so dynamic without the ball, and with the ball they are incredible.

