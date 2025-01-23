Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is set for fresh talks with unsettled striker Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson, 21, continues to be linked with a move away from the Seagulls this window with Saturday’s opponents Everton and West Ham keeping close tabs. Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham have also been linked.

Ferguson has made just two Premier League starts for Fabian Hurzeler’s ninth placed Brighton this season but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion is linked with a January move away

Hurzeler ruled Ferguson out of Saturday’s 3pm clash with the Toffees at the Amex Stadium and then added that he is keen for further talks with the Ireland international.

"It's very important that we talk about these things internally,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Everton press conference. “That we know the player's view.

"The way of Brighton and Hove Albion is to get young players in, try to improve them. He is from our academy. Of course, we see his potential, but it is also important that he gets enough game time to develop and to improve.

"Therefore, it's always a decision we make together. So, We want to hear his opinion, his thoughts. We want to hear also his needs, his wishes and then it is also the club's side.

"Then it is about making the right decision together. Honestly, I don't know yet."

Hurzeler added: “Let's see what happens in the end with our offensive line. There's still some players not on the highest levels, some players suffering with small issues.

"Therefore we have to wait. Evan is not fit yet, so we still have some days until the window is closed and until then we have to figure out what the situation at the moment is, what do we need for the rest of the season and then also what does the players want and then it's about making the decision together.”

Julio Enciso is one player who has departed this window as the Paraguay international sealed his loan switch to Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town.

"It's always important that we take care of the development of the players,” said Hurzeler. "I think that's what is the case with Julio.

"He played some games in the last weeks, but in general when all the offensive players are back, it's not that easy. We have big competition, so that's why we made the decision together – it's very important that we always make decisions together with the player, to give him a loan, to give him the chance that he gets more game minutes to improve himself.”