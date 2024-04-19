'Holding talks' - Roberto De Zerbi's future could clearer in 'five days' after agent claim
Plenty of speculation has surrounded the future of Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi in recent weeks.
A number of top jobs are set to become available this summer with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and perhaps Man United all expected change.
It has created something of rumour merry-go-round all of which has included the impressive De Zerbi. The Italian has two years remaining on his current Brighton contract but talks on a new deal have stalled. Former Brighton boss Graham Potter – who recently turned down the Ajax role – has also been linked with United, along with Gareth Southgate, Thiago Motta and Simone Inzaghi. Liverpool meanwhile have identified Rúben Amorim of Sporting CP to replace Jurgen Klopp after missing out on former player Xabi Alonso, who will remain at Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Alonso was also of interest to Bayern Munich, who will part company with current head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. The German giants are said to be admirers of De Zerbi but another contender is now in the frame for the Bayern role – their former boss and current Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Volker Struth, Nagelsmann’s agent, told Sky Sports: “(Nagelsmann’s future) will be decided soon. In the next five, six, seven days. It would be utter nonsense to say that we are not talking to interested parties, without wanting to say who they are. All I can say is that it is not only Bayern Munich. It would be a parody saying that we are not in talks. Of course we are holding talks.”
Should Bayern opt for Nagelsmann, it could well clear the path for De Zerbi to continue his fine work at Brighton.
