'Honoured to sign' – Manchester United's surprise swoop for 23-goal striker after Brighton exit

Elisabeth Terland has left Albion following the expiry of her contract at the end of June and has joined Manchester United.

The 22-year-old striker joined Albion in 2022 from SK Brann and became their top goal scorer in the Women's Super League.

The Norwegian international made 49 appearances in all competitions for the club and scored 23 goals.

Zoe Johnson, managing director of women’s and girls’ football at Albion, said, “Elisabeth has been a pivotal player for us the last two seasons. She has contributed greatly to the team both on and off the pitch. We wish her all the best for the next stage in her career.”

On her move to United, Terland said: “I’m so honoured to sign for Manchester United and cannot wait to join up with the team. Having experienced their excellent fans from the opposing side, I’m really looking forward to having them in my corner this season.”

United boss Marc Skinner added: “Elisabeth is a young player who will bring a fresh dynamic and energy to our team. We are delighted she has chosen to become part of our Manchester United family and look forward to integrating her into our playing squad. Everyone at Manchester United would like to welcome Elisabeth to the football club and wish her much success in red.”