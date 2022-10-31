Brighton and Hove Albion boss Hope Powell has stepped down after the 8-0 loss to Tottenham in the WSL

Hope Powell joined the club in July 2017 and oversaw a total of 116 matches winning over 40 percent. Powell took charge of the team for the final time in the club’s 8-0 Women’s Super League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Hope said, “We’ve had a very challenging start to the new season with many changes to our squad and results not going as we had all hoped. Sunday’s heavy loss at home to Tottenham was particularly disappointing.

“As a club, we’ve made a lot of progress in the past five years, but I feel now is the right time to step aside and allow a new coach to take the team forward with plenty of Super League football still to play this season.”

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

In four Women’s Super League seasons, Powell led the club to two ninth place finishes, seventh place last season, and the club’s best finish - sixth place - in the 2020/21 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Walder, chair of Brighton & Hove Albion’s women’s and girls’ football club board, added, “Hope’s contribution to the development of women’s and girls’ football at our club, and for the women's game in this country, cannot be underestimated.

“Hope has established Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's Super League, has overseen the opening of a new state-of-the-art women’s and girls’ teams training facility at our club, and has undoubtedly inspired further generations of young girls to play football. We wish her well for the future.”

The former head coach of the England women’s team was also capped 66 times by her country as an accomplished player scoring 35 goals. Hope was made an OBE in 2002 and received an CBE in 2010.