How Africa Cup of Nations will impact Brighton squad this January compared to their Premier League rivals

There could be up to 40 players from the top flight jetting off to west-central Africa to contest the 24-team tournament, which is the continent's football showpiece.

Premier League clubs have to decide when to release the players to the tournament that was previously delayed because of the global pandemic.

It is due to kick off on January 9 in Yaounde with the final on February 6.

The European Club Association, an independent body which represents clubs across Europe, has expressed concern due the recent discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

It has been suggested the dates and location could change - possibly to Qatar - but this has been dismissed by The Confederation of African Football.

1. Arsenal Likely: Thomas Partey (Ghana), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) Games impacted: Jan 1: Man City (H); Jan 16: Tottenham (A); Jan 22: Burnley (H); Feb 8: Wolves (A)

2. Aston Villa Likely: Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), Trezeguet (Egypt), Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe) Games impacted: Jan 2: Brentford (A); Jan 15: Man Utd (H); Jan 22: Everton (A); Feb 8: Leeds (H)

3. Brentford Likely: Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Ghana) Games impacted: Jan 2: Aston Villa (H); Jan 15: Liverpool (A); Jan 22: Wolves (H); Feb 9: Man City (A)

4. Brighton Likely: Yves Bissouma (Mali) Games impacted: Jan 2: Everton (A); Jan 14: Crystal Palace (H); Jan 22: Leicester (A); Feb 8: Chelsea (H)