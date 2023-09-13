Brighton defender Lewis Dunk delivered an impressive display as he returned to international duty during the 3-1 win against Scotland at Hampden Park last night

Dunk, 31, looked good at the back alongside Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi and then Harry Maguire after the break. It was a performance that impressed the pundits but one Brighton fans have become accustomed to over the years.

The Seagulls captain dominated in the air, read the game very well and was always comfortable and forward thinking on the ball. Many have long been calling for his recall and to add to his one previous cap after five years in the international wilderness. A period that has seen the likes of Conor Coady, Michael Keane, Fikayo Tomori, Tyrone Mings, James Tarkowski and Maguire selected ahead of him.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was excellent for the Three Lions against a Scottish team on a fine run of form as goals from Phil Foden, Bellingham and Harry Kane sealed the win.

After the victory England boss Gareth Southgate said: “Well, we’ve been playing pretty well. I know the roof caved in at the weekend because it wasn’t the performance people wanted but we’ve had a week where we’ve gone a significant step towards qualifying, I think we’ve shown a really good performance tonight, so we continue to build.

“We know we want to keep getting better and better, we’ve seen some new players come into the side – Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk have done really well, [Eberechi] Eze coming on tonight – so a lot of positives for us.”

Here’s how the BBC readers rated Dunk and his teammates performances...

