How Brighton and Hove Albion fans can get their 2022-23 kit for free

Brighton and Hove Albion players show the new kit for the 2022-23 campaign

The Club sponsor is celebrating 10 years of support for Brighton & Hove Albion by offering 250 fans the opportunity to exchange any Albion shirt from the past ten years for a 22/23 season strip.

The announcement of a new season’s kit sees fans rush to get hold of the latest strip, so this year American Express is encouraging fans to give their old shirts a new home.

The Shirt Buy-Back initiative will begin on May 23 after the season’s conclusion in Albion’s final game against West Ham and will see 250 fans given the chance to exchange an old club shirt for a voucher to purchase a brand-new top next season.

The Buy-Back ‘transfer window’ will be open at the Club Superstore through to 29 May, allowing fans plenty of time to bag themselves a voucher in readiness for the 22/23 season.

All returned shirts will be donated to the charity KitAid, who distribute shirts to both children and adults in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Beverly Sawyers, senior vice president at American Express said “It’s been a real privilege to support Brighton & Hove Albion over the past 10 seasons, and a pleasure to watch the club’s incredible fans enjoy what could be their most successful season yet.

“The support and passion of the fans is so important to the club and we wanted to round off an historic season by giving back to them. We can’t wait to see them in the stands again next year, loud and proud in their new shirts.”

American Express will accept all wearable, official adult and junior shirts issued by Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. and Brighton & Hove Albion W.F.C. since the 2011/12 season - including all home, away, third and goalkeeper shirts.

Fans will need to be quick if they would like to nab one of the 250 available vouchers, as they will be issued on a first-come first-served basis, limited to one per person.