How Brighton compare to Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester Utd in alternative 2023 table

Brighton have accumulated the sixth-highest amount of points in the Premier League in 2023, new figures have revealed.

According to OPTA, Albion have chalked up 64 points in 38 games, which gives them a points per game total of 1.68. Only Manchester United (70), Liverpool (76), Arsenal (77), Aston Villa (78), and defending champions Manchester City (86) have accumulated more this calendar year.

However, the Seagulls sit seventh in the table for points per game as although Newcastle United have accrued 63 points, they have played one fewer game and their points per game total stands at 1.7. It's a remarkable achievement from Roberto De Zerbi's men, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season and qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

They currently sit eighth in the division, level on points with Newcastle, and one behind six-placed United. On the flip side of this, Chelsea, who have spent more than £1 billion in transfers since Todd Boehly took over the club last year, sit at the bottom with 39 points from 39 matches.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)