How Brighton compare to Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester Utd in alternative 2023 table
According to OPTA, Albion have chalked up 64 points in 38 games, which gives them a points per game total of 1.68. Only Manchester United (70), Liverpool (76), Arsenal (77), Aston Villa (78), and defending champions Manchester City (86) have accumulated more this calendar year.
However, the Seagulls sit seventh in the table for points per game as although Newcastle United have accrued 63 points, they have played one fewer game and their points per game total stands at 1.7. It's a remarkable achievement from Roberto De Zerbi's men, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season and qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history.
They currently sit eighth in the division, level on points with Newcastle, and one behind six-placed United. On the flip side of this, Chelsea, who have spent more than £1 billion in transfers since Todd Boehly took over the club last year, sit at the bottom with 39 points from 39 matches.
Nottingham Forest are second bottom with the same amount of points from 38 games, level with Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth and Everton have chalked up 42 points and 44 points from 37 fixtures respectively.