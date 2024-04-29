The Seagulls have struggled in the second half of the season as injuries, competing in Europe and basic mistakes after catching up with them.

Brighton, who dropped to 12th in the Premier League table, have four tough matches remaining against Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man United and Chelsea. “We need to find the energy to finish the season in a different way. I’m suffering a lot.” said Italian boss Roberto De Zerbi, who has previously been linked with moves to Liverpool, Man United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Thoughts are already turning to next season where De Zerbi – if he stays – will hope the return from injuries of Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and co, a plus a new signing or two, can spark a drastic improvement. Here’s how Brighton could line-up next season...