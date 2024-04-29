Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the defeat at AFC BournemouthRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the defeat at AFC Bournemouth
How Brighton could line-up under Roberto De Zerbi next season if he stays – includes £30m new signing

All the latest transfer news and gossip fro Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 29th Apr 2024, 08:28 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 08:51 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion are without a win in six matches after Sunday’s painful 3-0 loss at Bournemouth.

The Seagulls have struggled in the second half of the season as injuries, competing in Europe and basic mistakes after catching up with them.

Brighton, who dropped to 12th in the Premier League table, have four tough matches remaining against Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man United and Chelsea. “We need to find the energy to finish the season in a different way. I’m suffering a lot.” said Italian boss Roberto De Zerbi, who has previously been linked with moves to Liverpool, Man United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Thoughts are already turning to next season where De Zerbi – if he stays – will hope the return from injuries of Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and co, a plus a new signing or two, can spark a drastic improvement. Here’s how Brighton could line-up next season...

The Dutch goalkeeper looks like De Zerbi's main No 1 but could face competition next season from Jason Steele and perhaps Carl Rushworth, who has been excellent on loan at Swansea

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The teenager really impressed on his breakthrough season and his injury has been a huge blow for Brighton in the second half of the season

2. Jack Hinshelwood - RB

2. Jack Hinshelwood - RB

He missed the shambles at Bournemouth but the defender has been one of Albion's best players this term and a potential player of the season.

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Remains the leader of the team and should have two or three more seasons at least at the highest level

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

