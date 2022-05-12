How Brighton could relegate Leeds United at Elland Road - and what Everton and Burnley must do

Leeds United are in a perilous situation after their defeat at Arsenal followed by a 3-0 home loss to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Once again The Whites had a man sent-off in their crucial clash as Daniel James was dismissed for a wild challenge on Mateo Kovacic.

At Arsenal, Leeds had Luke Ayling see red in a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates and both players will now miss their match against Brighton on Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Leeds United in the Premier League this Sunday - a match that could see Leeds relegated

Jesse Marsch's team remain in the relegation zone on 34 points from 36 matches, with Burnley on 34 points from 35 and Everton on 36 from 35.

Anything other than victory for Leeds against Graham Potter's ninth placed Brighton could see the Whites drop with a game still left to play.

Leeds have a shocking goal difference and Burnley will be realistically out of reach - if the Clarets win at Tottenham on Sunday or their game in hand at Aston Villa a week tomorrow.

Frank Lampard's Everton are not out of the woods just yet. They drew 0-0 Watford on Wednesday but are two points and a hefty goal difference ahead of Leeds.

If Leeds lose to Potter's in-form side, that goal difference would see Lampard's men out of reach, if Everton gain a point from just one of their final three games.

A point for Leeds against Albion may lift Leeds out of the bottom three, if Spurs beat Burnley. But if the Clarets grabbed a point against Villa, Leeds then go to the final day needing to better Burnley's final-day result.

Burnley welcome Eddie Howe's Newcastle on the final day, with Leeds on the road to Brentford.

Winning against Brighton and favourable results elsewhere is best way of avoiding a return to the second tier this Sunday.

Remaining fixtures:

Everton: P 35, Pts 36, Sunday, May 15: Brentford (H), Thursday, May 19: Crystal Palace (H), Sunday, May 22: Arsenal (A).

Burnley: P 35, Pts 34, Sunday, May 15: Tottenham (A), Thursday, May 19: Aston Villa (A), Sunday, May 22: Newcastle (H)