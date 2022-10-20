How Brighton's staggering attendance rate compares to Premier League rivals Chelsea, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Tottenham, Fulham and Brentford – picture gallery
The Amex Stadium can provide a cracking Premier League atmosphere when it’s rocking – but which top flight club has the best attendance rate so far this term?
Sussex World have looked at the attendance statistics from, Transfermarkt, and looked at how full every club’s stadium is during home matches on average this campaign.
Brighton’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi experienced the home support for the first time when they narrowly lost 1-0 against Tottenham and also last Tuesday when Albion had a frustrating 0-0 draw against lowly Nottingham Forest.
There were a smattering of boos from the home support after the stalemate against Forest and De Zerbi had previously spoken of how important the home support will be as he looks to put his stamp on the team following the exit of previous boss Graham Potter to Chelsea.
Brighton travel to Man City on Saturday and the following the weekend, Albion welcome Potter’s Chelsea – which should really get the crowd fully charged at Amex stadium
Here’s how the average attendance – looking at percentage capacity – at Brighton compares to their top flight rivals...