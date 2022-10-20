Sussex World have looked at the attendance statistics from, Transfermarkt, and looked at how full every club’s stadium is during home matches on average this campaign.

Brighton’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi experienced the home support for the first time when they narrowly lost 1-0 against Tottenham and also last Tuesday when Albion had a frustrating 0-0 draw against lowly Nottingham Forest.

There were a smattering of boos from the home support after the stalemate against Forest and De Zerbi had previously spoken of how important the home support will be as he looks to put his stamp on the team following the exit of previous boss Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Brighton travel to Man City on Saturday and the following the weekend, Albion welcome Potter’s Chelsea – which should really get the crowd fully charged at Amex stadium

Here’s how the average attendance – looking at percentage capacity – at Brighton compares to their top flight rivals...

1. West Ham - 99.9% Capacity: 62,500. Average attendance: 62,445. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. Newcastle United - 99.6% Capacity: 52,338. Average attendance: 52,134. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Fulham - 99.6% Capacity: 22,384. Average attendance: 22,286. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Manchester United - 99.4% Capacity: 74,879. Average Attendance: 74,437. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales