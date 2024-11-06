'How can they?' – Carlos Baleba makes transfer admission amid latest Tottenham link

All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has already been tipped as the next big money exit from the Amex Stadium.

The Cameroon international has established himself as the main man in Fabian Hurzeler’s midfield this term, with two goals and two assists in all competitions so far.

Baleba, who missed last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Liverpool with a knee problem, has already made some of the bigger clubs sit up and take note, with Tottenham said to be the latest taking an interest.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed in the Premier League this season

Baleba, 20, joined Brighton in 2023 from Lille for around £20m and struggled to break into the first team last term under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi. He was signed as a replacement for Moises Caicedo who left for Chelsea that year for £112m.

Inevitably comparisons have been made to Caicedo and also to Yves Bissouma, who left Brighton to join Tottenham in 2022 for £35m. Some even suggest Baleba, who is contracted with the Seagulls until 2028, is an upgrade on the pair of them.

“How can they say that I'm better than them?" Baleba said to Sky Sports. "I hate comparisons and people comparing me to others. But I guess you can't stop them from doing it.

"Even if you're dazzling the fans, you've just got to keep a cool head on your shoulders. I prefer working hard and staying concentrated."

Brighton have history of selling their best players with the likes of Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Marc Cucurella, Ben White and Leo Trossard all leaving for big money.

Asked about recent transfer speculation and if he sees his future at Brighton, Beleba responded to Sky Sports: "I don't really think like that: playing for two or three years and then leaving. Me? I just work. In my head it's all about working and helping my club.

"If I can help a team-mate, I will. If they can help me, I'll accept that help to push forward and develop. So I just work to help my team and for myself, to progress for the future.

"In return, everyone who helps me wants me to go to the highest level. And if there are big clubs who want me, it's not something that worries me or gets me excited. I just need to work hard and keep a cool head.

"I don't know if I'm going to be the star or the next big thing. For me, being the star is quite a lot. Everyone talking about you, singing your name? That just doesn't do it for me. It's not something that gets me running. I just prefer getting my head down and working on the pitch."