How Chelsea star Reece James forced Tariq Lamptey into a second major career decision amid Ghana switch

Lamptey, 21, had represented England at youth levels – including the under-21s – but the Ghana Football Association confirmed today that the former Chelsea ace has chosen to play for the Black Stars.

Ghana have qualified for this year’s World Cup in Qatar and Lamptey will now be available for their Group D games against South Korea, Portugal and Uruguay.

The Ghana Football association said: "We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and take us to the next level.”

Lamptey was born in London but is eligible to represent the West African nation through his parents.

Former Albion boss Chris Hughton – a technical advisor for the Ghana national team – is also said to have played a key role.

Hughton has been impressed with Lamptey’s progress at Albion under Graham Potter, despite a long-term hamstring injury that restricted his minutes on the pitch.

England were keen to keep Lamptey but Gareth Southgate has plenty of options on the right flank, with Chelsea’s Reece James, Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s the second time Lamptey has sought a different and brave route to success.