How have this weekend's results for Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Fulham and Brighton affected the race for Europe?

It was another weekend of contrasting results for all the team chasing European football next season.

There is currently a 10-point gap between fourth-placed Tottenham and nineth-place Brentford, with all four teams in-between vying to play in one of UEFA’s three elite competitions next season – Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The top four will qualify for next season’s Champions League group stages, whilst fifth place and the winners of the FA Cup enter the group stages of the Europa League.

The winners of the EFL Cup were also guaranteed a spot in the playoff stages of UEFA Europa Conference League. However, it is likely Manchester United will finish in this season’s top five, meaning place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League – currently being in sixth place.

Brighton will see their 2-2 draw with Leeds Untied at Elland Road as two points dropped rather then one gained, but the result was enough to move them up to seventh in the table

If Manchester City, United, Brighton or Fulham were to win the FA Cup and finish in the top six, then sixth place would qualify for the Europa League and seventh for the Conference League.

On Saturday, Tottenham put their disappointing Champions League and FA Cup exit behind them to brush aside Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home.

A Harry Kane brace and Son Heung-min strike extended Spurs’ cushion in fourth place to four points, after Liverpool surprisingly lost 1-0 to bottom-of-the-league Bournemouth.

Philip Billing’s goal was enough to give the Cherries the victory, giving Newcastle the opportunity to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side into fifth place, which they did after beating Wolves 2-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday.

The Magpies are two points above Liverpool, with a game in hand, and four points off Tottenham, with two games in hand over Antonio Conte’s men.

Brighton will see their 2-2 draw with Leeds Untied at Elland Road as two points dropped rather then one gained, but the result was enough to move them up to seventh in the table, after Fulham lost 3-0 to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Albion are now nine points off Tottenham, but have three games in hand, playing the first of these games on Wednesday, against arch-rivals Crystal Palace.

Brentford’s attempts to enter the race for Europe were hindered by a 1-0 loss to Everton this weekend, they remain one point behind eighth-placed Fulham, with two games in hand.

Brentford also play in midweek, when they welcome relegation-threatened Southampton to Griffin Park.

FA Cup quarter-final ties taking place this weekend mean that Brighton, Liverpool and Fulham will not be in league action until April 1 – following the international break.