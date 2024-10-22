Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s on-loan playmaker continues to impress in the Premier League at Leicester

One of the success stories in the Premier League this term has been the form of Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte at Leicester.

The Argentina playmaker has been excellent for Steve Cooper's team this term with three goals and two assists from his seven Premier League outings.

Buonanotte, 19, had impressed in pre-season for Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton and his move on loan to Leicester was a surprise for many fans.

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte has scored three goals from seven appearances while on loan at Leicester

The youngster impressed in patches for Brighton last season in the top flight under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi but his form at Leicester has gone to another level – earning high praise from Leicester boss Steve Cooper.

“He’s a really talented young guy, really good attitude to the game,” Cooper said recently. “I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of players of his age of a similar talent.

“He’s aggressive, a risk-taker with the ball and for a creative player he really puts in a defensive effort as well. We’re enjoying working with him. He’s a player that can make the difference.”

Albion signed the playmaker for around £6m from Rosario Central in 2023 and just before his loan to Leicester, he signed a new contract with the Seagulls until 2028. His recent performances have also attracted reported interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

But, if his current form continues, Albion will no doubt be keen to find a spot for the Argentina international in their starting XI for next season.

The thought of Buonanotte operating ahead of midfield talents Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood – and alongside attackers Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro is quite a prospect for Albion fans. Here's how Brighton could line-up with Buonanotte back in their XI.

Brighton XI: Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood; Yankuba Minteh, Facundo Buonanotte, Kaoru Mitoma; Joao Pedro.