'How long can he stay?' - Former Brighton boss Gus Poyet praises Fabian Hurzeler winning Premier League award
Gus Poyet managed Brighton from 2009 to 2013. In his first full season at the club, he was able to guide the Seagulls to the Championship, after topping the League One table in 2011.
The former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder guided Brighton to a fourth-place finish in the 2012-13 season but failed to reach the Championship play-off final after losing 2-0 on aggregate to fierce rivals Crystal Palace in the semi-finals.
Most recently, Gus Poyet was the manager of Greece's national team for just over two years, with his contract expiring in March.
In an exclusive interview, the former International manager spoke about Brighton’s new head coach and his achievement of winning Manager of the Month for August.
Gus Poyet said: “I know he would have an impact. I knew he’d be different because I met him for two hours, he was very polite with me… He spoke to me when I was the coach of the Greece international team on the day of a game. He chatted with me in an impressive way.
“The Premier League is tough… But I think he will get better and better so it’s perfect for Brighton.
“It’s a good combination as well. Knowing the personality, knowing the way he plays football and knowing the people from Brighton… I thought they were made for each other.
“How long can he stay? That’s Brighton no? They go there, then they go somewhere else that’s better. But it’s impressive to be in the position he’s in at his age.”
