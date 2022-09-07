How much does Graham Potter earn at Brighton compared to Chelsea role? – and a 'hefty' contract buyout clause

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea

Brighton are a club that have proved it is possible to punch above your financial weight in the Premier League.

Excellent recent recruitment, forward thinking coaching and a sound structure to the club – led by chairman and owner Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber – have allowed Brighton to flourish in the top flight.

Graham Potter is at the front of what Albion have achieved in recent years and his style of coaching and how he extracts the best from his players has been highly impressive.

He has been able to develop young talent such as Alexis Mac Allister, Rob Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey – but he has also extracted the very best from his senior professionals. Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Solly March and currently playing the best football of their careers.

Often, Potter is handed players who are far from Premier League ready but he has created a style and environment for the majority of them to reach their potential.

His role at Chelsea would be the polar opposite. There at Stamford Bridge, he would have Champions League players, Premier League winners and established internationals.

It’s a huge step up from what he's used to and perhaps an opportunity too good to turn down.

The flip side of cause is that the owners at Chelsea demand instant success. At Brighton Potter has experienced some rough moments and a sustained period of poor results. The board at Seagulls were understanding and forgiving – that would not be the case at Chelsea.

Potter would however be far better compensated for his troubles. At Brighton he reportedly earns around £2m per year – where as last season Thomas Tuchel was said to have banked around £7m.

The 47-year-old Seagulls also boss has a hefty compensation clause – believed to be around £18m – in his Amex Stadium deal, but Chelsea’s new owners are understood to be relaxed about meeting a buyout.

It’s potentially a huge move for Potter’s career both financially and in terms of what he can achieve on the pitch.

Here's a table of the highest paid to the lowest paid Premier League managers – as reported in the The Sun last February.

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – £19m

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – £16m

3. Antonio Conte (Tottenham) – £15m

4. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) – £10m

5. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – £8.3m

6. Ralf Rangnick (Man United)– £8m

7. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds) – £8m

8. Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) – £7m

9. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) – £6m

10. Frank Lampard (Everton) – £5m

11. David Moyes (West Ham) – £5m

12. Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) – £5m

14. Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) – £4m

16. Eddie Howe (Newcastle) – £3m

17. Bruno Lage (Wolves) – £2.5m

18. Graham Potter (Brighton) – £2m