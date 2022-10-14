'How much' – Ex-Liverpool ace Adam Lallana stings Gary Neville with brilliant dig live on Sky Sports
Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder enjoyed his pre-match interview with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher ahead of the Friday night clash at Brentford
Adam Lallana was named on the bench for the match against Brentford and was on media duties with the Sky Sports team before kick-off.
Pundit Gary Neville was asking Lallana about the impact the new head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had since his appointment following the exit of Graham Potter.
Lallana was part of the interim coaching staff after Potter’s departure and was due to help the team for the match at Bournemouth, which was then called-off due to the death of the Queen.
De Zerbi was then brought in and started life with a 3-3 draw at Liverpool, followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham last Saturday.
Carragher joked with Lallana what it’s been like since De Zerbi as he took your job after one match.
Lallana, who has previously expressed an interest in being a coach once his playing days are over, said: "He has been great with me and I have been fortunate enough to be in this situation before when Jurgen [Klopp] came in [at Liverpool]. I feel I can help him and get the lads buying in quicker.
"I was fortunate enough a couple of weeks ago to dip my toes into it. It's something I thoroughly enjoyed.
"It's different, longer hours and you don't understand how much work goes into it – you obviously found that out as well," he quipped to Neville in reference to his ill-fated spell as manager of Valencia.
"I was very fortunate to be given that opportunity. I've still probably got a year or two left in me [as a player], but it is something I think I will go into."
Carragher than joked: “Just don’t go to Valencia.”
Of De Zerbi, Lallana added: “Things are different. A lot more tactical and minutes on the pitch. Usually managers come in when things aren’t going well but we were fourth when Graham left.
"It’s different and we have had to be open minded. He probably has as well but it is exiting.
"So far it has been the way he wants to play. He is extremely hands-on in coaching. I’m enjoying it and my eyes are wide open to learn and keep improving. It might take time but it is exciting.”