Brighton’s huge summer spend saw numerous players arrive at the Premier League club, which inevitably saw many head for the exit door.
An array of talent looked for fresh opportunities away from the Amex Stadium with the likes of Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav and Billy Gilmour leaving for the next steps of their careers.
There were also a number of players looking for game time move out on loan with the view of gaining experience and then hopefully returning to establish themselves in Fabian Hurzeler’s first team.
It’s a pathway that has helped a number of Albion stars in the past and this season players such as Facundo Buonanotte, currently at Leicester, and Jeremy Sarmiento, at promotion chasing Burnley, and Valentin Barco at Sevilla, will hope to do the same.
Here we check-in on every Brighton player who left this summer and see how they are progressing...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.