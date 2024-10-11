How the 21 Brighton players who left this summer are doing – from Billy Gilmour struggles to Gary Lineker praise

Brighton’s huge summer spend saw numerous players arrive at the Premier League club, which inevitably saw many head for the exit door.

An array of talent looked for fresh opportunities away from the Amex Stadium with the likes of Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav and Billy Gilmour leaving for the next steps of their careers.

There were also a number of players looking for game time move out on loan with the view of gaining experience and then hopefully returning to establish themselves in Fabian Hurzeler’s first team.

It’s a pathway that has helped a number of Albion stars in the past and this season players such as Facundo Buonanotte, currently at Leicester, and Jeremy Sarmiento, at promotion chasing Burnley, and Valentin Barco at Sevilla, will hope to do the same.

Here we check-in on every Brighton player who left this summer and see how they are progressing...

Billy Gilmour left Brighton last summer to join Serie A outfit Napoli

Billy Gilmour left Brighton last summer to join Serie A outfit Napoli Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

The attacking midfielder left Brighton last summer and joined his former club Southampton on a free transfer. The newly promoted club have struggled this term but Lallana has two assists from his four appearances in the PL

The attacking midfielder left Brighton last summer and joined his former club Southampton on a free transfer. The newly promoted club have struggled this term but Lallana has two assists from his four appearances in the PL Photo: Michael Steele

The 20-yearold Poland international failed to make an impression at Brighton and joined Turkish outfit Gaziantep FK for an unknown fee and has so far made six appearances with one assist in the Süper Lig.

The 20-yearold Poland international failed to make an impression at Brighton and joined Turkish outfit Gaziantep FK for an unknown fee and has so far made six appearances with one assist in the Süper Lig. Photo: Ahmad Mora

The midfielder featured for Brighton on their pre-season tour of Japan but then made a move back to his former club Wigan. The 22-year-old has started five of the six games he has featured in League One so far this term.

The midfielder featured for Brighton on their pre-season tour of Japan but then made a move back to his former club Wigan. The 22-year-old has started five of the six games he has featured in League One so far this term. Photo: Warren Little

