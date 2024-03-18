Nottingham Forest have been deducted four points by the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The deduction drops Forest into the Premier League’s relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play. Forest have yet to issue a statement indicating whether or not they would appeal.

Everton were docked 10 points in November for breaching PSR in the period up to the 2021-22 season, which was reduced to six on appeal.

The points deduction has a huge impact on the bottom section of the table as both teams are locked in a relegation battle, along with Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton Town, Brentford and even Crystal Palace, who are 14th with 29 points.