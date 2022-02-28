How the Premier League table would look if only injury-time goals counted - and where Brighton and Newcastle United would be

Late goals have given Albion fans plenty to cheer this season. Neal Maupay's sublime late strike at West Ham, or his brilliant lob in the dying stages at Crystal Palace.

Maupay was at it against for Brighton at Southampton when his sharp turn and shot earned Graham Potter's team a last gasp leveller at at St Mary's.

Or think back to Stamford Bridge when an excellent Brighton display was rewarded when substitute Danny Welbeck planted a late header into the net to earn a point at European champions Chelsea.

There's nothing quite like a late goal to get the fans going but it also helps to create an energy and spirit in the team.

Brighton's run where the simply refused to be beaten and fought back to earn points has helped install a belief into Potter's team which should see them achieve their highest ever Premier League finish.

Results may not be so great lately, but overall they have enjoyed a decent campaign and much of that has been thanks to those vital late goals.

Scroll down and click through to see where Albion would be in the top flight...if only injury-time goals counted. Compiled by Stephen Thirkill

Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate to 22nd February. Each team has their actual league position in brackets

1. Chelsea 34 PTS (3rd) P25 W5 D19 L1 GA5 GA1 GD4 PTS 34 Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 31pts (2nd) P25 W3 D22 L GF3 GA0 GD3 PTS 31 Photo Sales

3. Brentford FC - 31pts (14th) P26 W3 D22 L1 GF3 GA1 GD2 PTS 31 Photo Sales

4. Leeds United - 30pts (15th) P24 W4 D18 L2 GF4 GA2 GD2 PTS30 Photo Sales