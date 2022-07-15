How to buy Brighton's new Nike away kit for the 2022-23 season – what it looks like, how much and when will Albion wear it?

Brighton and Hove Albion have launched their away kit for the new Premier League season

Brighton and Hove Albion new away kit is one that will certainly get noticed and will be seen in competitive action very soon.

Graham Potter’s team are currently in Portugal on a preseason training camp but start their Premier League campaign on August 7 at Manchester United.

Prior to that they have friendly fixtures at Reading on July 23 and then against La Liga outfit Espanyol on July 30 – which could see the dazzling design make it’s first outing.

The kit was launched today and club captain Lewis Dunk, Odel Offiah, Jeremy Sarmiento, Libby Bance and Tariq Lamptey can be seen modeling the new kit.

What does it look like?

The Nike design is described as 'one of our most striking yet." It sports a black stripe pattern, side panels, and trim that highlights the bright crimson colour.

How to buy it?

Fans can get a feel for the new kit in person from the store at the Amex Stadium or from the new Churchill Square pop-up shop from tomorrow. It is also available to order online via the club website.

How much?

Adult men’s and women’s shirts are £55, while the junior option is £45. The socks are £13 and shorts from £25.