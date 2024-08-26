How to watch Brighton vs Crawley Town and every Carabao Cup match this week – full Sky Sports schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome League One Crawley Town to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm) for a Carabao Cup round two Sussex Derby

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects a tough test against Crawley Town as they get their Carabao Cup campaign underway tomorrow.

Brighton will be one of 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions, who enter the League Cup at the second-round stage. The remaining top-flight clubs – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea – start the competition at the third-round stage next month.

Hurzeler’s Seagulls have enjoyed a flying start to the season thanks to back to back Premier League wins against Everton and Manchester United. This Saturday they travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Brighton Manager Fabian Hurzeler will welcome Crawley Town on Tuesday night for a Sussex derby in the Carabao Cup

Prior to that however Brighton face Crawley, who themselves have had a decent start to their campaign after two wins from their first three League One matches, plus a Carabao Cup win against Swindon Town in the previous round. Scott Lindsey’s Crawley also beat Brighton under-21s after a penalty shoot-out in the League Trophy last week.

Hurzeler said: "We take this game very serious, first because it's a chance to win a cup and second because it's a very good opponent. I saw them against the under-21s and they have a great way of playing, they build up from the back and really like the ideas from their coach. It's very interesting. We have seen the team playing, we know it is a challenge and that is why we have to go for it."

All Carabao Cup second round fixtures will be screened live on Sky Sports+ and kick-off at 7.45pm – unless stated.

Tuesday August 27 – South section: Coventry vs Oxford Utd, Watford vs Plymouth, QPR vs Luton, Brighton vs Crawley, Millwall vs Leyton Orient, Birmingham vs Fulham, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football, Crystal Palace vs Norwich, 8pm.

North section: Middlesbrough vs Stoke, kick-off 7.15pm, Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday, Everton vs Doncaster, Blackburn vs Blackpool, Fleetwood vs Rotherham, Shrewsbury vs Bolton, Barrow vs Derby, Leicester vs Tranmere, Barnsley vs Sheffield United, Harrogate vs Preston, Walsall vs Huddersfield.

Wednesday August 28 – South section: Swansea vs Wycombe, AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich, West Ham vs Bournemouth, Cardiff vs Southampton, Colchester vs Brentford.

North section: Wolves vs Burnley - kick-off 7.30pm, Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle – kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football.