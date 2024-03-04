How to watch Brighton, West Ham and Liverpool in the Europa League round of 16 this week

Brighton players (L-R) Simon Adingra, Carlos Baleba, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Jack Hinshelwood and Igor celebrate at the end of the UEFA Europa League match v Olympique de Marseille at American Express Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion and their Premier League rivals West Ham and Liverpool will be in Europa League round of 16 action this Thursday.

The Seagulls, who are ninth in the Premier League after their3-0 loss to Fulham last Saturday, are competing in Europe for the first time in their history.

They qualified as winners of a tough Group B – one that included Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens – and now face Roma in the first of the knockout stages.

West Ham eased through Group A and David Moyes Europa Conference League winners will now take on SC Freiburg over two legs, while Premier League leaders Liverpool face Sparta Praha in the last 16 after topping Group E.

Brighton’s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will no doubt be relishing a trip Rome to take on last season’s finalists, in what looks to be the hardest challenge facing the Premier League teams.

When to watch: The first legs will be played on March 7 with Roma v Brighton kicking-off at the Stadio Olimpico at 5.45pm UK time. Liverpool also have the early slot in Prague with a UK start time of 5.45pm at the epet ARENA and West Ham start their round of 16 clash at SC Freiburg at 8pm UK time. Each of the return legs will be played on March 14.

How to watch: Coverage on TNT Sports of Roma vs Brighton starts at 5pm for the 5.45pm kick-off and Sparta Prague v Liverpool will be live on TNT Sports 2 (5pm start). SC Freiburg v West Ham will follow after Roma v Brighton and will be on TNT Sports 1.