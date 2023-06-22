That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who also claims Portuguese club Sporting want to sign the 25-year-old.
The Sweden international played a key role in helping Coventry to the 2022-23 Championship play-off final.
Gyökeres struck 21 goals in 49 league appearances – the second-highest goal return in the division behind Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, who netted 28 in 40 – as City achieved a fifth-place finish.
The forward also provided 12 league assists in 2022-23, the joint-highest tally in the Championship alongside Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.
Romano said Sky Blues’ owner Doug King reportedly wants a ‘huge amount’ for the Swede, who was named in the 2022-23 Championship team of the season
He tweeted: “Viktor Gyökeres future, key hours/days ahead. Decision has not been made by player and his camp — potential free transfer in 2024 being discussed.
“Coventry owner, asking for huge amount with just 1 year left on contract. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham & Sporting are ready to push.”
Gyökeres spent four seasons at Brighton but made just eight appearances in all competitions.
The striker netted his first, and only, Seagulls goal in a 4-0 victory against Portsmouth in the second round of the Carabao Cup on September 17, 2020.
Gyökeres spent time on loan at German club FC St Pauli, Swansea City and Coventry while at Albion, before joining the Sky Blues permanently in July 2021.