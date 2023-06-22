West Ham United, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are ‘ready to push’ for the signing of Coventry City striker and former Brighton & Hove Albion talent Viktor Gyökeres.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who also claims Portuguese club Sporting want to sign the 25-year-old.

The Sweden international played a key role in helping Coventry to the 2022-23 Championship play-off final.

Gyökeres struck 21 goals in 49 league appearances – the second-highest goal return in the division behind Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, who netted 28 in 40 – as City achieved a fifth-place finish.

The forward also provided 12 league assists in 2022-23, the joint-highest tally in the Championship alongside Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Romano said Sky Blues’ owner Doug King reportedly wants a ‘huge amount’ for the Swede, who was named in the 2022-23 Championship team of the season

He tweeted: “Viktor Gyökeres future, key hours/days ahead. Decision has not been made by player and his camp — potential free transfer in 2024 being discussed.

“Coventry owner, asking for huge amount with just 1 year left on contract. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham & Sporting are ready to push.”

Gyökeres spent four seasons at Brighton but made just eight appearances in all competitions.

The striker netted his first, and only, Seagulls goal in a 4-0 victory against Portsmouth in the second round of the Carabao Cup on September 17, 2020.