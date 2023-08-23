Brighton and Hove Albion have suffered an injury blow to a key player ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham this Saturday.

Paraguay international Julio Enciso, who was excellent in the 4-1 win against Wolves last week, is said to have suffered a knee injury in training.

A post from the official account of the Paraguayan Soccer Team read: “The player Julio Enciso has suffered trauma to his left knee, in one of his club's training sessions. He is being assisted and evaluated by the Brighton medical team and studies will be carried out in the next days. We are still waiting to know these results together with the official report of the injury, the treatment and the probable rehabilitation time.”

It is reported that the injury is a possible meniscus tear which could mean a lengthy recovery period for the talented 19-year-old. It could also have an impact on the potential loan move for Albion's Argentina international Facundo Buonanotte.

The 18-year-old had been linked with a loan switch to Championship outfit Leeds United but this injury to Enciso could now put a halt to that. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi may feel that Buonanotte, who can operate as an attacking playmaker or from the right flank, may well be required this season – if Enciso is out for any period of time.

Buonanotte was a key man for Brighton in the tail end of last season and helped the Seagulls to a sixth place finish and Europa League qualification and is capable of playing similar positions to Enciso.