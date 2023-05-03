Edit Account-Sign Out
'Huge motivation' - Erik ten Hag issues Brighton 'revenge' warning ahead of Man United's trip to the Amex

Erik ten Hag has warned Manchester United that Brighton & Hove Albion will be out for ‘revenge’ in tomorrow [Thursday, May 4] evening’s Premier League clash at the Amex.

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:04 BST

Albion were cruelly beaten by the Red Devils on penalties in last month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

After a goalless 120 minutes, United booked an FA Cup final date with bitter local rivals Manchester City on June 3 following a 7-6 shootout win.

Victor Lindelöf fired home the Red Devils’ winning penalty after Brighton’s hometown hero Solly March blasted his spot-kick over the bar.

Solly March is consoled by team-mates following Brighton & Hove Albion's penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals. Picture by Clive Rose/Getty ImagesSolly March is consoled by team-mates following Brighton & Hove Albion's penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals. Picture by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Solly March is consoled by team-mates following Brighton & Hove Albion's penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals. Picture by Clive Rose/Getty Images

But the Seagulls have already enjoyed success over United this season.

Albion stunned the Red Devils 2-1 in their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign as ten Hag suffered defeat in his first competitive game in charge of Manchester United.

Pascal Groß’s first half double earned Brighton their first-ever win at Old Trafford, despite an Alexis Mac Allister own goal in the second half.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, ten Hag told his players to expect a response from the Seagulls following their Wembley shootout heartbreak.

Ten Hag said: “If you get beat you want to have revenge. It's normal.

“They have a huge motivation to beat us but we have to match that. Not only match that, we have to do more, show more than them to win this game. We have to have willingness.

“I don't think about home or away, we have to win every game, which means we have to win tomorrow.”

