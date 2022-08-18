Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erik ten Hag's team are determined to bolster their midfield and continue to track Brighton's Ecuador international.

Brighton signed Caicedo for just £4.5m from Independiente del Valle last year on a four-and-a-half year contract.

The 20-year-old midfielder was loaned to Belgium outfit Beerschot but returned to Brighton last January and played a key role in Albion's flying finish to last season.

Caicedo – who is a Man United fan – has started the season superbly and impressed in Brighton's 2-1 win at Old Trafford on the opening day of the new season and he was also man of the match in the 0-0 against Newcastle last Saturday.

Brighton have no desire to sell a player who is seen as Yves Bissouma's replacement, following his £30m move to Tottenham.

Albion have also gained a further £60m this transfer window following Marc Cucurella's exit to Chelsea.

It puts Brighton in a strong position and any deal with Man United for Caicedo this window appears unlikely.

"When Caicedo came over from Ecuador he was so cheap," said Vickery, speaking on Sky Sports news. "If he was coming from Brazil, you would add a zero, maybe two zeros to the transfer fee.

"It was almost as if Brighton could not go wrong. I said at the time when they were in negotiations that Caicedo was the real deal.