Huge £29m double transfer boost for Crystal Palace ahead of Brighton showdown
Crystal Palace have boosted their squad once again ahead of the Premier League showdown with Brighton at the Amex Stadium this Saturday
Roy Hodgson's side, who are 14th in the Premier League and eight points behind eighth placed Brighton, have signed Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton for a fee that could rise to £22m.
Wharton, 19, agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Palace and the England under-20 player was delighted: "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour," said Wharton, who made 51 appearances for Blackburn.
"The way they've brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me, and it's a big reason why I wanted to come here."
Wharton’s arrival adds to the signing of full-back Daniel Munoz from Genk for £6.8m.
Chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted that Adam, a player whose rapid development we have followed closely, has decided to join us at Crystal Palace.
“Adam’s consistently impressive performances for Blackburn at such a young age have understandably caught the eye of many a club.
“But we believe Palace to be – as has so often been the case in recent years – the perfect place to harness his undoubted potential and we look forward to working with him in the years ahead to do so.”