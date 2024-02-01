Adam Wharton has joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers

Crystal Palace have boosted their squad once again ahead of the Premier League showdown with Brighton at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Roy Hodgson's side, who are 14th in the Premier League and eight points behind eighth placed Brighton, have signed Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton for a fee that could rise to £22m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wharton, 19, agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Palace and the England under-20 player was delighted: "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour," said Wharton, who made 51 appearances for Blackburn.

"The way they've brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me, and it's a big reason why I wanted to come here."

Wharton’s arrival adds to the signing of full-back Daniel Munoz from Genk for £6.8m.

Chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted that Adam, a player whose rapid development we have followed closely, has decided to join us at Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam’s consistently impressive performances for Blackburn at such a young age have understandably caught the eye of many a club.