Brighton have been given a boost ahead of their FA Cup clash against Newcastle this weekend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls make the long trip north to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon but could be given a huge opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals, with Magpies star striker Alexander Isak a doubt for the tie.

The 25-year-old front man, who has scored 21 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s men this term, could be set for a spell on the sidelines after missing the midweek defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swedish international travelled to Anfield for Wednesday evening’s 2-0 loss - and was in-line to start against the Premier League leaders - before being withdrawn from the side after complaining about a groin issue.

However, Howe believes the problem to Isak isn’t a serious concern but remains tight-lipped over a return date for the striker.

Speaking to The Northern Echo after the defeat, the head coach said: ‘It goes without saying how important he (Isak) is to us. I thought you could see that today. It was a late decision, around midday today. He just didn’t feel right with his groin, so we didn’t want to take the risk – we’ve got too many big games to come.

‘I had a chat with him around lunchtime to see how he felt. We knew he was feeling something yesterday. We hoped that it would improve overnight, but it didn’t improve enough. We don't envisage it being a big problem for him.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duo could return for clash

While concerns remain over Isak’s inclusions against Brighton on Sunday, Newcastle could be boosted by the return of Joelinton and defender Sven Botman.

The Brazilian midfielder has missed the Magpies’ previous five games after sustaining a knee injury against Fulham at the start of February. The 28-year-old has played a key role in the heart of midfield - featuring on 29 occasions in all competitions this term.

Meanwhile Botman has been absent for Newcastle’s previous four games due to a knee issue picked up against Birmingham in the fourth round of the competition. The 25-year-old has featured just five times this season after missing the first five months of the campaign due to an ACL injury.

Howe believes both players could make their returns to the side this weekend but remains cautious ahead of an important FA Cup clash against the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach added: ‘I think they’ll be there or thereabouts for Sunday. That would be a massive boost. It’s difficult to say because they haven’t trained with the team yet, but fingers crossed.’