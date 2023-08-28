Hunt is on for relatives of former Brighton and Hove Albion striker

An author would like to trace the family of former Albion ace striker Arthur Attwood.

Attwood was one of the most reliable strikers ever to wear a Brighton shirt, scoring 75 goals in 104 first-team matches between 1931 and 1935.

He had four children, and lived at Hove, where he died in 1974.

Attwood, who became a Brighton bus conductor after retirement from football, was born in Walsall in 1901, but also lived in Birmingham and Hove. He played for Walsall, Everton, Bristol Rovers and Brighton in his professional career, his greatest times being at the Goldstone.

Arthur Attwood, an ex-Brighton striker who Phil Dennett is writing about | Contributed picture

When he died in December 1974 at Hove, Sussex, he also left a widow Georgina, living at Greenleas, Hove.

Attwood will feature in a forthcoming book on Brighton’s top strikers and author Phil Dennett, of Burgess Hill, said: “I would like to speak to any remaining members of Arthur’s family, who will probably be older grandchildren or great grandchildren.

"I am hoping some of them settled in Sussex. He was a truly superb goal grabber in the old bustling style, now long out of favour.”