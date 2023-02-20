The 34-year-old, whose three-year contract expires in the summer, has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.
The ex-Liverpool and Southampton star has not played for Albion since sustaining an injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City on January 21.
De Zerbi revealed that Lallana had become one of Brighton’s ‘most important players’, and was keen to tie his midfield talisman up to a new deal.
But the Italian admitted that the injury sustained by the former England international at the King Power Stadium was worse than club medics initially feared.
De Zerbi said: “It could be that he’s finished for the season.
“It’s bad news for us because he’s one of the most important players. We can win without Adam but he’s important for us.
“I want Lallana with me, for sure, 100 per cent. I already spoke with Tony and I told him to extend his contract.
“Adam helps not only me and the coaches but the young players. He’s important on the pitch and out of the pitch.”