Roberto De Zerbi has urged Brighton & Hove Albion owner and chairman Tony Bloom to offer a contract extension to influential midfielder Adam Lallana.

The 34-year-old, whose three-year contract expires in the summer, has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The ex-Liverpool and Southampton star has not played for Albion since sustaining an injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City on January 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi revealed that Lallana had become one of Brighton’s ‘most important players’, and was keen to tie his midfield talisman up to a new deal.

Roberto De Zerbi has urged Brighton & Hove Albion owner and chairman Tony Bloom to offer a contract extension to influential midfielder Adam Lallana. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

But the Italian admitted that the injury sustained by the former England international at the King Power Stadium was worse than club medics initially feared.

De Zerbi said: “It could be that he’s finished for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s bad news for us because he’s one of the most important players. We can win without Adam but he’s important for us.

“I want Lallana with me, for sure, 100 per cent. I already spoke with Tony and I told him to extend his contract.