'I am already' - Brighton signing is sealed as player confirms a 'totally different' transfer
Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to confirm the £8m arrival of Valentin Barco later this week.
The Seagulls activated the £8m release clause set by his club Boca Juniors and the 19-year-old is set to join on a four-year contract with an option for a further year.
Barco is tipped is one of the most promising players in South America and attracted interest from Chelsea and Man City.
But The Seagulls made the decisive move and Barco confirmed today that he will be joining Roberto De Zerbi's team.
"I'm already a Brighton player," he told ESPN in South America. “It's a totally different kind of football than here. I'll have to adapt, I hope it's quick. I didn't have the opportunity to speak with the coach. I did speak with Facu [Facundo Buonanotte] who is there.”
Barco is not expected to be available until at least February as he's set for action with Argentina Under-23s for their Olympic qualification.
Brighton are next in action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on January 22 before their FA Cup fourth round clash at Sheffield United on January 27. They swiftly return to Premier League action at Luton Town on January 30.