'I am already' - Brighton signing is sealed as player confirms a 'totally different' transfer

The latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to confirm the £8m arrival of Valentin Barco later this week.

The Seagulls activated the £8m release clause set by his club Boca Juniors and the 19-year-old is set to join on a four-year contract with an option for a further year.

Barco is tipped is one of the most promising players in South America and attracted interest from Chelsea and Man City.

Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion this month

But The Seagulls made the decisive move and Barco confirmed today that he will be joining Roberto De Zerbi's team.

"I'm already a Brighton player," he told ESPN in South America. “It's a totally different kind of football than here. I'll have to adapt, I hope it's quick. I didn't have the opportunity to speak with the coach. I did speak with Facu [Facundo Buonanotte] who is there.”

Barco is not expected to be available until at least February as he's set for action with Argentina Under-23s for their Olympic qualification.

